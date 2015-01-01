Abstract

BACKGROUND: Road traffic accidents (RTAs) are an emerging public health issue of global concern causing 1.35 million deaths per year. They are the leading cause of death among 5-29 years who contribute to the future and current productive population of the country. The outcome of mortality and permanent disability are public health concerns. We determined the factors associated with RTAs among medical undergraduates and assessed their knowledge of road traffic rules.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study had 500 medical undergraduates from a tertiary hospital located in Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu. Data were collected using questions from "Road safety question bank" issued by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, sent as Google forms to students. Descriptive statistics were used and multivariate analysis was performed to identify risk factors associated with RTAs.



RESULTS: The mean age of the students was 21.4 (standard deviation = 1.7) years. About 30.4% of students suffered from RTAs in the past 2 years. Practice of drunken driving and mobile phone usage showed significant association with RTA occurrence (P < 0.001). Multiple logistic regression revealed that students crossing speed limits and jumping signals had 3.19 and 2.04 times more risk of sustaining RTAs. Seventy-five percent of students had good knowledge on road traffic rules.



CONCLUSION: Nearly half the subjects have suffered RTA in the past 2 years. Students who over speed, jumped signals and used mobile phones while driving sustained more RTAs. Overall, road traffic rules knowledge was satisfactory. Students need education on risky driving behaviors and aftermath of crashes.

Language: en