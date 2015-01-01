|
Bu X. J. Environ. Public Health 2022; 2022: e5912231.
(Copyright © 2022, Hindawi Publishing)
35844937
The aim of this study was to design a 12-week intervention experiment with a speed strength training program and conventional training to test and analyze the effects of speed strength training on punching speed, punching power, and punching effectiveness of female boxers and to provide empirical support for the targeted improvement of special striking effectiveness of female boxers. By using the experimental method, a controlled experiment was conducted with 20 athletes from the Chinese women's boxing team as the study subjects, and the targeted experimental intervention was conducted. Through experiment, speed power training had no significant effect on the improvement of basic movement ability of female boxers. In addition, speed power training could effectively improve the speed power level of athletes in the experimental group, and the speed power level of the control group was not significantly improved. Lastly, speed power training improved the punching effect of the experimental group, and the effect of the control group was not significant.
Language: en
Humans; Female; China; *Boxing; *Resistance Training/methods; Athletes; Muscle Strength