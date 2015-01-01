SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bu X. J. Environ. Public Health 2022; 2022: e5912231.

(Copyright © 2022, Hindawi Publishing)

10.1155/2022/5912231

35844937

PMC9277168

The aim of this study was to design a 12-week intervention experiment with a speed strength training program and conventional training to test and analyze the effects of speed strength training on punching speed, punching power, and punching effectiveness of female boxers and to provide empirical support for the targeted improvement of special striking effectiveness of female boxers. By using the experimental method, a controlled experiment was conducted with 20 athletes from the Chinese women's boxing team as the study subjects, and the targeted experimental intervention was conducted. Through experiment, speed power training had no significant effect on the improvement of basic movement ability of female boxers. In addition, speed power training could effectively improve the speed power level of athletes in the experimental group, and the speed power level of the control group was not significantly improved. Lastly, speed power training improved the punching effect of the experimental group, and the effect of the control group was not significant.

CONCLUSION of this study includes the following: (1) speed strength training improved the speed strength level of the athletes, but it did not have a significant effect on improving basic movement ability. (2) The improvement of speed strength could improve the striking speed of female boxers, and the speed strength training also achieved good results. (3) The improvement of speed strength had a positive effect on the special striking power of female boxers. (4) Speed strength training improved the special striking effect of female boxers athletes' special hitting effect.


Humans; Female; China; *Boxing; *Resistance Training/methods; Athletes; Muscle Strength

