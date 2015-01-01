Abstract

The mechanisms of collision avoidance (CA) behaviours in interweaving pedestrian flow movements are important for pedestrian space planning and emergency management but not well understood yet. In this paper, a series of controlled interweaving pedestrian flow experiments with different densities are carried out to investigate the CA behaviours, especially CA strategy choices. Four types of CA strategies are manually identified in these experiments. Nine characteristic parameters based on the trajectory data are defined to explore the characteristics of CA behaviours. The experimental results reveal that (i) the CA behaviours change with density levels; (ii) heterogeneities can be found for individual pedestrians; (iii) the defined characteristic parameters show different statistical features for different types of CA strategies, and correlations exist between most of the parameter pairs; (iv) it usually takes 0.5-2.5 s to complete a CA process with a trajectory length of 0.5-3.5 m. A multi-nomial logit (MNL) model and a long-short-term-memory (LSTM) model are established respectively for predicting pedestrians' choices of CA strategies using the selected characteristic parameters as inputs. The modelling results prove the importance of using time-series data for pedestrian behaviour modelling, and the LSTM models show advantages over the MNL model at this point.

Language: en