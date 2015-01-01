SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Satici SA, Okur S. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2022; 196: e111764.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.paid.2022.111764

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Psychological maltreatment, which is expressed as a universal problem, negatively affects individuals in all areas of life, from childhood to adulthood. At the same time, exposure of individuals to psychological maltreatment in the past negatively affects their present and future behavior. The present study seeks to examine the association among psychological maltreatment, shyness, hope, and wellbeing. Using data collected from 372 Turkish university students, we tested the proposed hypotheses by hierarchical regression analysis. Psychological maltreatment was negatively associated with wellbeing and hope, and was positively associated with shyness. The findings also indicated that psychological maltreatment, shyness, and hope significantly predicted wellbeing. The results provide further evidence to support the contention that psychological maltreatment, shyness, and hope exert an influence on individual's wellbeing.


Language: en

Keywords

Hope; Psychological maltreatment; Shyness; Wellbeing

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print