|
Citation
|
Henriksen SV, Kruke BI. Policing Soc. 2021; 31(10): 1183-1198.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of this study is to compare the basic firearms training delivered by the police (university) colleges in New Zealand and Norway, and how this training reflects experience from real-life armed confrontations. Data stem from document studies and participant observation on all basic firearms courses.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
New Zealand; Norway; Police firearms training; Police use of force