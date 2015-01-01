|
Sung HE, Capellan J, Barthuly B. Policing Soc. 2022; 32(3): 311-340.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Modern civilian police in Latin America has transitioned from an authoritarian past to a violent present. This institutional trajectory has evolved in the shadow of recurrent attempts by elected civilians to bring the armed forces back to domestic politics for partisan or personal gains. Current militarisation of law enforcement is another exploitation of the traditional supremacy of the armed forces over the police, which could have important repercussions on citizen trust in the police. Survey data from 28,874 adults in 18 countries were analysed to identify patterns of trust in both the armed forces and the police and to assess the impact of public support for the militarisation of law enforcement on citizen trust in the police.
Latin America; militarization of law enforcement; police legitimacy; Trust in police