|
Citation
|
Krause A, Smith JD. Sch. Ment. Health 2022; 14(2): 306-327.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The relationship between teachers and students plays a critical role in the psychosocial development of children and youth. The literature documents numerous studies over several decades that have examined links between teacher-student relationships (TSRs) and bullying perpetration and victimization among students. The present meta-analytic study provides a definitive summary of the size and the direction of the association between these variables. We synthesized the results of 18 quantitative studies (n = 20 029) that examined the association between TSR conflict and involvement in peer aggression and bullying (both perpetration and victimization) in school.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bullying; Meta-analysis; Peer aggression; Teacher-student relationship conflict; Victimization