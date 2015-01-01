|
Citation
|
Okeyo I, Walmisley U, De Jong M, Späth C, Doherty T, Siegfried N, Harker N, Tomlinson M, George AS. BMJ Open 2022; 12(7): e059332.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35851004
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Alcohol-related harm is a rising global concern particularly in low-income and middle-income countries where alcohol use fuels the high rates of violence, road traffic accidents and is a risk factor for communicable diseases such as HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis. Existing evidence to address alcohol-related harm recommends the use of intersectoral approaches, however, previous efforts have largely focused on addressing individual behaviour with limited attention to whole-of-community approaches. Whole-of-community approaches are defined as intersectoral interventions that are systematically coordinated and implemented across the whole community. The objective of this scoping review is to synthesise the existing literature on multisectoral, whole-of-community interventions which have been used to modify or prevent alcohol-related harms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Health policy; HEALTH SERVICES ADMINISTRATION & MANAGEMENT; PUBLIC HEALTH