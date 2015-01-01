SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Michielsen PJS, Habra MMJ, Endendijk JJ, Bouter DC, Grootendorst-van Mil NH, Hoogendijk WJG, Roza SJ. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2022; 16(1): e58.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s13034-022-00493-8

35854316

OBJECTIVE: Callous-unemotional (CU) traits are associated with a more severe and chronic trajectory of antisocial behavior. The present study aimed to identify different classes of CU and anxiety and to compare these classes on overt and covert antisocial behavior and several clinical correlates.

METHOD: In a prospective high-risk cohort of adolescents (N = 679; mean age = 14.77, SD = 0.81), latent profile analysis was conducted using CU traits and anxiety symptoms as indicators, and multi-informant aggressive and rule breaking behavior as distal outcomes. Post-hoc analyses with binary logistic regression and a series of ANCOVA were performed on identified classes assessing violent aggression, property offending, and clinical correlates.

RESULTS: Three classes were found, a reference group (low CU, low anxiety; N = 500), a high CU-low anxiety group (N = 98), and an intermediate CU-high anxious group (N = 81). The high CU-low anxiety group scored highest on property offenses, while the intermediate CU-high anxious group scored highest on aggressive behavior. The intermediate CU-high anxious group scored highest on psychotic experiences, while the high CU group scored highest on internet gaming addiction problems and bullying victimization.

CONCLUSION: These findings provide further evidence for diverse variants of CU traits in a high-risk community sample. Future prospective studies should point out whether and to what extent adolescents with CU traits with and without anxiety develop criminal careers and psychiatric disorders in adulthood.


Adolescent; Violence; Community; Aggression; Anxiety; Callous-Unemotional traits

