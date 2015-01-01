Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To conduct a systematic review to establish what is known about the relationship between depression and self-evaluation in adolescents with a chronic illness.



METHODS: A systematic search was conducted using MEDLINE, EMBASE, PsycINFO, Web of Science, The Cochrane Library, and hand-searching. We sought to identify primary research that examined both the cross-sectional and longitudinal associations between depression and self-evaluation in adolescents with chronic illness. The search resulted in 8941 retrieved articles that were screened against an inclusion criteria. A total of 4 papers were included in the review. The MMAT used to assess study methodological quality.



RESULTS: A narrative synthesis was conducted, and a summary figure was included. These 4 studies included 236 adolescents aged 9-18 years with depression and either Type 1 Diabetes (T1D), chronic pain, headaches, or Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). The limited existing evidence indicated that that depression was associated with negative self-evaluation in adolescents in some but not all chronic illnesses investigated to date. We also found some evidence that psychological intervention can help to improve self-evaluation, specifically in adolescents with T1D.



CONCLUSIONS: More robust studies of the association between self-evaluation and depression in adolescents with a chronic illness is needed, with attention to the nuances of differences between chronic illnesses. The existing evidence indicates that there may be a stronger association in some chronic illnesses. Pilot data suggest that specific psychological therapies may improve self-evaluation, although much more extensive evaluation is needed.

