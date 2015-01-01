Abstract

Circles of Support and Accountability (CoSA) are now part of the criminal justice landscape in various parts of the world. While CoSA have received considerable media attention, it is not yet known how they are portrayed in the media. This study addressed this gap by analyzing newspaper coverage of CoSA from across the English-speaking world. Overall, it identified that representations of those convicted of sexual violence in print media accounts of CoSA differ substantially from those identified in previous scholarship. We argue therefore that the nature of CoSA as an intervention may allow for more sympathetic and humanistic representation. The findings provide a platform from which the international CoSA community can develop strategic approaches to interacting with the media.

Language: en