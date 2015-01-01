|
Kauff M. J. Soc. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
The present work investigates whether the assumed religious background of a perpetrator in a carried out (Study 1) and attempted mass shooting (Study 2) influences attribution of the crime to mental health problems or terrorist motives as well as to evaluation of appropriate punishment. In two experimental studies (n = 113 and n = 340) participants were confronted with a scenario depicting an (attempted) mass shooting that was either carried out by a perpetrator with a German or an Arabic/Muslim name.
mental health; attribution; terrorism; Ethnic bias