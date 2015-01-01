Abstract

In order to improve the traffic safety condition of intersections, a real-time traffic conflict risk warning system (RTCRWS) is proposed for uncontrolled intersections. To evaluate the effectiveness of this system, a driving simulation experiment was designed and conducted. In this study, a virtual experimental scene including static road, traffic environment and dynamic traffic flow was constructed, and 45 drivers were recruited to complete the driving simulation experiment at 13 intersections. Three different data analysis methods were employed: (1) descriptive analysis of driving behavior characteristics; (2) descriptive analysis of physiological and psychological reactions of drivers; (3) Technique for Order Preference by Similarity to an Ideal Solution (TOPSIS) of RTCRWS. The results show that RTCRWS can effectively control the vehicle speed and reduce the driver's tension. In addition, the following conclusions are also drawn: (1) The early warning signs with better warning effect among the two types signs of RTCRWS were compared; (2) Among the elderly and young and middle-aged drivers, RTCRWS has a better warning effect on the elderly drivers. (3) Among the male and female drivers, RTCRWS has a better warning effect on female drivers.

