Abstract

BACKGROUND: Development of the craniofacial skeleton and different mechanisms of injury warrant different treatment paradigms for younger children versus those at skeletal maturity.



OBJECTIVE: To characterize the mechanism, fracture patterns, and management of mandible fractures across the pediatric age spectrum.



METHODS: A 10-year retrospective review of <18-year-old children with mandible fractures at a level 1 trauma center. Characteristics were compared by age subgroup analysis.



RESULTS: Of 220 patients meeting inclusion criteria, motor vehicle collision (n = 53, 40.8%), falls (n = 48, 36.9%), and assault (n = 19, 14.6%) were the most common mechanisms with more falls in younger children and more injury by assault in teenagers. Condylar fractures were most common in the 0- to <9-year-old children (n = 27, 38.4%); angle/ramus fractures (56, 62.6%) were most common in 15- to <18-year-old children (p < 0.001). Nonsurgical management was associated with younger age (p < 0.001). Fourteen of 125 patients (8.0%) undergoing surgical intervention experienced complications. Being uninsured was associated with shorter median (interquartile range) follow-up of 5.6 (1.4-10.7) weeks, compared with private [11.9 (4.3-49.0) weeks] and public insurance [11.7 (3.7-218.0) weeks] (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: The mechanism, fracture sites, and treatment differed by age with the youngest frequently managed nonoperatively and teenagers treated with adult algorithms. Complications were rare overall within 6-12 weeks after injury, with or without surgical management.

