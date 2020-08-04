SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ghaoui N, Abi Zeid Daou C, Saade D. Int. J. Dermatol. 2022; 61(8): 1034-1038.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, International Society of Dermatology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/ijd.16295

PMID

35856735

Abstract

The sixth-largest non-nuclear explosing in history occurred in Beirut, Lebanon on August 4, 2020 when a estimated 2750 tons of ammonium nitrate detonated in teh port of the capital. More that a year has past arterr this cataclysmal blast and we are still trying to remedy the injuries of our patients...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print