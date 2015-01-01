SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wang Q, Zhou Q, Lin M, Nie B. iScience 2022; 25(8): e104703.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Cell Press)

DOI

10.1016/j.isci.2022.104703

PMID

35856029

PMCID

PMC9287800

Abstract

Automated vehicles (AVs) are anticipated to improve road traffic safety. However, prevailing decision-making algorithms have largely neglected the potential to mitigate injuries when confronting inevitable obstacles. To explore whether, how, and to what extent AVs can enhance human protection, we propose an injury risk mitigation-based decision-making algorithm. The algorithm is guided by a real-time, data-driven human injury prediction model and is assessed using detailed first-hand information collected from real-world crashes. The results demonstrate that integrating injury prediction into decision-making is promising for reducing traffic casualties. Because safety decisions involve harm distribution for different participants, we further analyze the potential ethical issues quantitatively, providing a technically critical step closer to settling such dilemmas. This work demonstrates the feasibility of applying mining tools to identify the underlying mechanisms embedded in crash data accumulated over time and opens the way for future AVs to facilitate optimal road traffic safety.


Language: en

Keywords

Injury; Applied computing; Engineering; Human-computer interaction

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print