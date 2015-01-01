Abstract

AIM: To assess the prevalence of domestic violence/intimate partner violence, aggressors, types of violence and associated factors in women who attend an antenatal and postnatal care service in a public hospital in Brazil.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study.



METHODS: We interviewed women attending antenatal and postpartum care services in a Brazilian public tertiary woman's hospital in Campinas, São Paulo, between July 2019 and September 2021. Data were collected through interviewer-administered questionnaires previously used in healthcare settings: Abuse Assessment Screen (AAS); Woman Abuse Screening Tool (WAST); Hurt, Insulted, Threatened with Harm and Screamed (HITS). We evaluated the relationship between the sociodemographic characteristics of women and domestic/intimate violence using bivariate and multivariable logistic regression analyses.



RESULTS: Of the 600 pregnant and postpartum women interviewed, 138 (23%) had suffered any abuse. Some participants disclosed physical violence during pregnancy (2.3%) and during the last 12 months (5.3%). The partner was identified as the main aggressor in most of the cases (60%). When women had a partner, 3.5% reported domestic violence and 6.7% disclosed intimate partner violence during pregnancy or postpartum period. Women with non-white skin colour (OR = 1.53; 95% CI 1.01-2.34; p = .048), gestational age ≤ 13 weeks (OR = 3.41; 95% CI 1.03-11.25; p = .044) and in postpartum period (OR = 2.81; 95% CI 1.32-5.99; p = .008) were more likely to experience domestic violence at some time in their lives. Women interviewed before the COVID-19 pandemic were more likely to disclose that they had suffered any abuse.



CONCLUSION: Experience of violence during pregnancy and postpartum period was more frequent in women with non-white skin colour, in their first gestational trimester and in the postpartum period, and was more reported before the COVID-19 pandemic. Antenatal and postpartum care services could be safe places to support violence survivors. IMPACT: Pregnant and postpartum women are a vulnerable group to experiencing domestic violence/intimate partner violence. Violence can negatively affect women's and children's health and well-being. Antenatal and postpartum care should be considered as a moment to routinely inquiry women about past and current violence experiences. Regular contact among healthcare professionals and women during this period offers a window of opportunities for implementing psychosocial interventions among women at risk of violence. Healthcare providers (i.e., physicians, psychologists, social workers, nurses and midwives) have an important role in identifying survivors, offering support and providing quality information to women.

