Abstract

Deaths and injuries related to firearms in the United States have reached epidemic proportions and continue to rise. Approximately 40,000 people die in the US, and an estimated 100,000 people are injured from firearms annually. In 2021, Wisconsin firearm injuries increased by 11% over 2020; 2020 firearm injuries reflected a 71% increase over 2019. The number of people killed with firearms in Wisconsin increased in 2020 by 48% over 2019; and 2021 fatalities from firearms increased by 34% over 2020.



Although injuries from motor vehicle crashes and falls outnumber all other patient injuries in Wisconsin adult trauma centers, it is the lethal nature of firearms (high case fatality ratio) that distinguishes them from other causes of injury. Firearms account for less than 10% of suicidal acts but 50% of deaths--the highest case fatality ratio of any other method. It is well documented that access to firearms increases the risk of death by suicide by 3 times. With a reported 64% increase in gun purchases (22 million) in 2020 over 2019 and a 30% increase in unintentional shooting deaths of children between March and December 2020 over 2019, the forecast is dire.2 Despite these alarming trends, as most firearm injuries are inten- tional, there are opportunities for intervention and prevention utilizing a comprehensive pub- lic health approach to address this epidemic.

