In 2020, the age-adjusted drug overdose death rate among workers with paid, civilian usual occupations was 42.1 deaths per 100,000. Drug overdose death rates were highest among workers in the following occupations: construction and extraction (162.6); food preparation and serving related (117.9); personal care and service (74.0); transportation and material moving (70.7); building and grounds cleaning and maintenance (70.0); and installation, maintenance, and repair (69.9).



Source: National Vital Statistics System, Mortality Data. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/deaths.htm



* Age-adjusted death rates are per 100,000 standard population. Deaths from drug overdoses were classified using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision codes X40-X44, X60-X64, X85, and Y10-Y14. The denominators for these rates are paid, civilian worker populations aged 16-64 years in each usual occupation group, estimated using the April 2020 vintage population in the Current Population Survey Basic Monthly Public Use Microdata Custom Table generator.



† The U.S. Standard Certificate of Death records usual occupation, or the occupation in which the decedent spent most of their working life, as a free-text narrative. Usual occupation narratives were coded to standardized 2012 Census Occupation Codes, then collapsed into 22 broad occupation groups. Decedents with unpaid or military usual occupations were excluded.



§ Occupation data for deaths among 46 states and New York City; data not available for Arizona, Iowa, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and the District of Columbia.

