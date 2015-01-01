|
Herdian H, Хердиан, Suwarti S, Суварти, Estria SR, Ратна. Consortium Psychiatricum 2022; 3(2): 88-96.
(Copyright © 2022, Moscow Healthcare Department, Russian Federation)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The elderly population is deemed to be the most vulnerable to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. From March 2020 to April 2022, the implementation of psychological distancing is still being applied in Indonesia. In the light of the pandemic, mental health problems among the elderly require further exploration. This study examines the mental health status of the elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia and the factors that affect their mental health, such as loneliness and attachment to God.
attachment to God; COVID-19 pandemic; elderly; loneliness; mental health; набожность; одиночество; пандемия COVID-19; пожилые лица; психическое здоровье