Abstract

Oxytocin and vasopressin are peptide hormones secreted from the pituitary that are well known for their peripheral endocrine effects on childbirth/nursing and blood pressure/urine concentration, respectively. However, both peptides are also released in the brain, where they modulate several aspects of social behaviors. Oxytocin promotes maternal nurturing and bonding, enhances social reward, and increases the salience of social stimuli. Vasopressin modulates social communication, social investigation, territorial behavior, and aggression, predominantly in males. Both peptides facilitate social memory and pair bonding behaviors in monogamous species. Here we review the latest research delineating the neural circuitry of the brain oxytocin and vasopressin systems and summarize recent investigations into the circuit-based mechanisms modulating social behaviors. We highlight research using modern molecular genetic technologies to map, monitor activity of, or manipulate neuropeptide circuits. Species diversity in oxytocin and vasopressin effects on social behaviors are also discussed. We conclude with a discussion of the translational implications of oxytocin and vasopressin for improving social functioning in disorders with social impairments, such as autism spectrum disorder.

Language: en