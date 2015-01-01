|
Zheng A, Bharmal A, Rajabali F, Turcotte K, Thomas L, Garis L, Pike I. Health Rep. 2022; 33(7): 3-12.
(Copyright © 2022, Statistics Canada)
BACKGROUND: There has been increasing scrutiny of opioid prescribing following injury because of concerns that prescribed opioids may contribute to addiction and overdose. This study aimed to better understand the relationship between injury, opioids prescribed before and after injury, and non-medical drug poisoning. DATA AND METHODS: Working age (15 to 65 years old) residents of British Columbia's Fraser Health region with an injury that involved an emergency department visit were included. Factors examined included the prescription of opioid and opioid agonist therapy (OAT) medications before and after injury, age, sex, work-related injuries, and socioeconomic status, as well as how they were associated with non-medical drug poisoning risk and post-injury prescriptions.
injury; overdose; opioid; poisoning; prescription