Citation
Roy R, Chakraborty M, Bhattacharya K, Roychoudhury T, Mukherjee S. Indian J. Psychiatry 2022; 64(3): 284-288.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publications)
DOI
PMID
35859561
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: As India reduced maternal mortality by 50% in the last decade, the mental health of mothers has slowly started catching our attention. Increased participation of women in the economic sector and awareness of women's rights has added to this process. Perinatal depression has been associated with negative birth outcomes and poor child development. The paucity of research from eastern India poses challenges for physicians and hinders effective medical interventions.
Keywords
Antenatal; child development; maternal depression; postnatal