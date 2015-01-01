Abstract

The world has experienced an unprecedented mental health crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic (Liu et al., 2020). After more than two years navigating the associated uncertainty and distress, the impact on youth mental health continues to be a pressing concern. Those in the mental health field, as well as the children and families plagued by its impact, are inundated with seeing firsthand the impact on youth's functioning. This includes increases in depression and suicide (Asarnow & Chung, 2021; Manzar et al., 2021), and having to navigate siloes in care and often even an inability when in crisis to access a continuum of services (Zhai, 2021). This has highlighted the significant issues with accessibility of mental health care and inequitable access to care for youth mental health both in the United States and globally. We continue to experience daily the impact of insufficient resources for youth behavioral health. For those in the field who prioritize the need for more robust intervention approaches, the child mental health crisis associated with the pandemic has highlighted the need for us to develop more novel and innovative interventions.

