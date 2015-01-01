Abstract

Peer victimization and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) are two major public health problems, with the former being associated with outward attack and the latter characterizing inward attack. Peer victimization has been shown to be associated with adolescents' NSSI. However, less is known about the mechanism underlying the association. Based on the experiential avoidance model of NSSI, this study tested whether the sense of alienation mediated the association between peer victimization and NSSI, and whether this process was weakened by mindfulness. A total of 1,574 Chinese adolescents (51.1% girls; ages 12-16 years) completed questionnaires concerning NSSI, peer victimization, alienation, and mindfulness. Regression-based analyses indicated that peer victimization predicted adolescents' NSSI through the indirect effect of alienation, and mindfulness weakened this indirect effect. These findings suggest that victimized adolescents may injure themselves as an emotion regulation strategy. The results highlight the importance to implement programs aimed to improve the school climate to reduce the risk of adolescent NSSI. Furthermore, we underscore the need to include emotion-regulation training (e.g., mindful practice) into bully intervention programs to prevent NSSI.

Language: en