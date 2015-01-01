Abstract

Computerized vestibular retraining is associated with changes in qualitative measures of vestibular disability in patients with stable unilateral vestibular deficits.1 Patients reported increased confidence, decreased disability, and reduced perceived fall risk after 12 sessions of retraining.1 We assessed posturographic measures in that cohort.1 The limits of stability (LOS) test is an objective measure of dynamic postural stability. Lower LOS scores are associated with an elevated risk of falling.2,3 We evaluated changes in the LOS and functional stability region (FSR; area described by controlled anteroposterior and lateral lean distance) after computerized vestibular retraining.

