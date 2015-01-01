Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sleep issues are commonly reported in athletes after a sport-related concussion (SRC). Further studies are needed to evaluate screening methods for sleep disturbances and the risk of persisting symptoms after an SRC.



PURPOSE: To evaluate the association between the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 5 (SCAT5) symptoms of trouble falling asleep, fatigue (or low energy), and drowsiness and the risk of persisting symptoms (≥28 days to recovery) in adolescent athletes. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study; Level of evidence, 3.



METHODS: A total of 519 athletes aged 13 to 18 years reported any sleep-related symptoms with an SRC, scored as none (0), mild (1-2), moderate (3-4), or severe (5-6), at their initial office visit (median, 5.4 days after an SRC). Scores were correlated with the risk of persisting symptoms. A composite "sleep cluster" score (range, 0-18) was calculated by summing the SCAT5 component items for trouble falling asleep, fatigue, and drowsiness.



RESULTS: The results indicated that, compared with athletes who reported that they did not have each symptom, (1) athletes who reported mild, moderate, or severe trouble falling asleep were 3.0, 4.6, and 6.7 times more likely to have persisting symptoms, respectively; (2) athletes reporting mild, moderate, or severe fatigue (or low energy) were 2.6, 4.8, and 7.6 times more likely to have persisting symptoms, respectively; and (3) athletes reporting mild, moderate, or severe drowsiness were 1.9, 4.6, and 6.8 times more likely to have persisting symptoms, respectively (P <.001 for all). For every 1-point increase in the sleep cluster score, there was a 1.2-fold increased risk of persisting symptoms and an additional 2.4 days of recovery required (P <.001 for both).



CONCLUSION: Athletes who reported mild, moderate, or severe sleep-related symptoms on the SCAT5 were at a proportionally increased risk of persisting symptoms at the initial office visit.

