Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite the authorities' efforts to promote responsible driving, traffic accidents are a notable cause of death in many countries. Scientific research shows that variables such as alcohol abuse and personality dimensions can contribute to explaining this social phenomenon and the rising number of traffic offences. The present study aims to explore how alcohol abuse, personality disorders and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are associated with risky driving behaviour.



METHOD: The sample included 300 subjects: the study group (199 convicted of traffic offences) and the control group (101 subjects from the general driving population). The tools used were the International Personality Disorder Scale, the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test and the Adult ADHD Self-Report Scale (ASRS).



RESULTS: A higher incidence of signs of paranoid, antisocial, impulsive, borderline and anxious personality traits was detected for the study group, as well as a higher prevalence of alcohol abuse.



CONCLUSIONS: This research offers indications for the design of effective preventive and reinsertion interventions. It also highlights the importance of considering psychological dimensions to ensure road safety.

