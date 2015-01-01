|
Gilbert AW, Bering JM, Anderson LC. Sci. Med. Footb. 2022; 6(3): 340-346.
35862164
BACKGROUND: Recent findings of neurodegenerative pathology in former professional football [soccer] players have once again called into question the role that "heading", a fundamental aspect of the game, plays in the onset of neurological disease. By introducing guidelines aimed at limiting heading among youth players, the United Kingdom recently joined the United States as the only two nations yet to implement heading regulation in response to growing concerns surrounding football's head injury burden.
Policy; Prevention; Concussion; Subconcussion