Clapperton A, Dwyer J, Spittal MJ, Roberts L, Pirkis J. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35864271
PURPOSE: Rail level crossing removals to improve transport performance across metropolitan Melbourne (state of Victoria) resulted in new rail fencing and grade-separation of tracks from the surrounding environment at several sites. These design changes restricted pedestrian access to the rail tracks, which is a countermeasure known to prevent railway suicide in other settings. We examined whether any such suicide prevention effect followed the removals.
Epidemiology; Suicide; Railway; Case–control study; Intervention studies