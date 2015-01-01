|
Koegler E, Wood C, Bahlinger L, Johnson S. Anti-Traffick. Rev. 2022; 18: 103-120.
(Copyright © 2022, Global Alliance Against Traffic in Women (GAATW))
This paper describes how traffickers use substances to recruit and control victims of domestic trafficking for sexual exploitation, as reported by service providers working with trafficking survivors in the American Midwest. This data was derived from interviews with 15 service providers in a major metropolitan area.
American Midwest; human trafficking; perpetrators; substance use