Journal Article

Citation

Bossard J. J. Hum. Traffick. 2022; 8(1): 1-3.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23322705.2021.2019527

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In May of 2019, the inaugural International Conference on Human Trafficking Research (ICHTR) was held at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. Researchers from across the globe gathered to present their work and discuss ways to advance the field of human trafficking research. This special issue highlights some of the work presented at the conference. Just as the conference was diverse in respect to its participants and content, so too is this special issue, showcasing a variety of topics, methodologies, geographies, and populations.


Language: en
