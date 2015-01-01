Abstract

This study reviews the monitoring reports of the United Nations, Human Rights Watch, and the U.S. Department of State and analyzes the terminology and context in which human trafficking at the North Korea-China border was reported. The study's purpose is to assess whether the coverage of these international entities is sufficient to create awareness of human trafficking at the Chinese border. The study's findings raise questions whether the lack of evidence and focus on human trafficking, framing of information, deflection of blame, and the use of same or similar information and euphemisms found in all reports have hindered progress in combating human trafficking. And since there are also political considerations to reporting human trafficking and shaming the North Korean government, involving nuclear disarmament and deterring the potential use of nuclear missiles, human rights violations at the North Korea-China border are not prioritized. By exposing the flaws in the reporting practices of human rights monitoring organizations, this article contributes to developing effective, accountable, and transparent institutions at all levels in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 16.

