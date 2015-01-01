SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pacheco V. J. Hum. Traffick. 2022; 8(3): 309-333.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23322705.2020.1823770

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study reviews the monitoring reports of the United Nations, Human Rights Watch, and the U.S. Department of State and analyzes the terminology and context in which human trafficking at the North Korea-China border was reported. The study's purpose is to assess whether the coverage of these international entities is sufficient to create awareness of human trafficking at the Chinese border. The study's findings raise questions whether the lack of evidence and focus on human trafficking, framing of information, deflection of blame, and the use of same or similar information and euphemisms found in all reports have hindered progress in combating human trafficking. And since there are also political considerations to reporting human trafficking and shaming the North Korean government, involving nuclear disarmament and deterring the potential use of nuclear missiles, human rights violations at the North Korea-China border are not prioritized. By exposing the flaws in the reporting practices of human rights monitoring organizations, this article contributes to developing effective, accountable, and transparent institutions at all levels in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 16.


Language: en

Keywords

economic migrants; Human trafficking; illegal border crossing; naming and shaming; North Korean defectors; prostitution; smuggling; women sold into marriage

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print