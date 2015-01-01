SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chen J, Xu W, Chen Z, Li S, Chen R. J. Highway Transp. Res. Dev. (English ed.) 2022; 16(1): 27-35.

(Copyright © 2022, Research Institute of Highway, Ministry of Transport in association with the American Society of Civil Engineers)

10.1061/JHTRCQ.0000808

unavailable

Based on the three-fork-shaped river terrain of the Grand Canyon, a design scheme of a three-fork-shaped single main cable pedestrian landscape glass suspension bridge is proposed. The three-fork-shaped single main cable is suspended on three single column bridge towers, and the sling system is suspended with a three-fork-shaped deck stiffening beam with a central ring. Both the three-fork-shaped single main cable and the three-fork-shaped deck stiffening beam are stable triangular structures, which has good spatial stiffness. Combined with the actual project, the engineering parameters are designed, the Midas finite-element analysis model is established, and the static analysis and dynamic modal analysis are carried out to verify the structural rationality of the three-fork single main cable pedestrian suspension bridge.


