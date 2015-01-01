Abstract

In the real urban road network example, the entrance lanes of signalized intersections adopt the form of straight-right lane, which will cause the phenomenon that straight-going vehicles in the straight-right lane stop and wait during the red light and affect the normal passage of right-turning vehicles. This causes a delay of right-turning vehicles at the intersection and the reduction of the traffic efficiency at the entire intersection. To solve this problem, according to the concept of presignal and dynamic lanes, the operating rules of vehicles in the straight-right lane and adjacent straight lane are formulated. At the same time, the variable message board is coordinated with the main signal, and the calculation formula of the position of the variable message board is given, as well as the timing scheme of the cooperative main signal. Then, a new dynamic lane organization design scheme based on a straight-right lane is proposed. Combined with the signal and the dynamic lane, the traffic-wave theory is used to construct the delay calculation model of vehicles in each direction of the intersection. Finally, based on the actual data and taking the typical four-phase signalized intersection as the research object, MATLAB software was used to analyze the influences of cycle length, saturation flow rate, lane change rate, straight-right flow ratio, and other factors before and after optimization on the performance of the dynamic lane. The feasibility and practicability of the model are verified. The results show that cycle length, saturation flow rate, lane change rate, and straight-right flow ratio are important indexes, and the optimized scheme can significantly reduce the delay of right-turning vehicles and improve the traffic efficiency at an intersection.

