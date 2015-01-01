|
Citation
|
Kim GS, Kim W. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2022; 40(1): 46-57.
|
Vernacular Title
|
노출지표 특성에 따른 광역시 ‧ 도별 교통안전도 비교 연구
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Transportation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Not only metropolitan cities and provinces, but also local governments are very sensitive to traffic safety evaluation results, so there are many requests for improvement of the existing population-, number of vehicles- and length of road-based and fatality-centered safety evaluation method. In particular, the need for improvement is also being raised in the evaluation of metropolitan cities and provincial-level local governments together that have completely different traffic conditions and environments. In this study, more diverse accident exposure-based indicators such as country index, distance driven and traffic volume were applied, and also EPDO including injured were applied as an analysis variables. In addition, the evaluation results for each road management agency were presented to clarify who is responsible for traffic safety management. As a result, there are a lot of changes in the rankings compared to the existing population-based and fatality-centered safety evaluation, and it was possible to identify the safety-weak roads and the management responsibility for each metropolitan city and province. For a more accurate and meaningful safety evaluation in the future, evaluation in separated groups by metropolitan and provincial local government, including the injured in the evaluation category, establishing statistical data on new exposure indicators, and evaluating traffic safety by road management agency were proposed as a main implications.
Language: ko