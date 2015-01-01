Abstract

This study analyzed the area that can be reached within 5 minutes of the golden time based on the fire dispatch data of Busan Metropolitan City, and derived the factors affecting the fire dispatch time. This study is largely composed of three main parts: first, elimination of outliers in the fire dispatch data, second, estimation of fire-fighting service area within 5 minutes of golden time through GIS spatial analysis, and third, regression analysis of delay in fire mobilization. As a result, the number of intersections was found to commonly influence the extension of the fire dispatch time in six districts, implying that the introduction of the emergency vehicle preemption system is an urgent policy alternative in Busan. In addition, the ratio of the 1-lane in the fire dispatch route increases the fire dispatch time in five districts excluding the Gangseo district, requiring the increase of the number of lanes or expansion of the lane width. In particular, illegal parking is an underlying factor in the fire dispatch time increase by 550 to 600 seconds in the Gangseo and Gijang districts, demanding the strong crackdown on illegal parking. The results of this study are expected to serve as supporting data for policy establishment to secure 5 minutes of the golden time in Busan in the future.



===



본 연구는 부산광역시 화재 출동 자료를 바탕으로 골든타임 5분 내에 도달 가능한 영역을 공간적으로 분석하고, 화재 출동시간을 지체시키는 원인을 도출하는 것에 그 목적이 있다. 본 연구는 크게 세 가지 내용으로 구성되어 있다. 첫째, 부산광역시 화재 출동 데이터의 이상치 제거, 둘째, GIS 공간분석을 통한 부산광역시 여섯 개의 권역별 골든타임 소방 서비스 영역 산정, 셋째, 다중회귀분석을 이용한 부산광역시 권역별 화재 출동 지체의 원인분석이다. 본 연구의 결과, 여섯 개 권역에서 화재 출동 소요시간을 지체시키는 공통적인 요인은 출동 경로 내 위치한 교차로의 수로 도출되었다. 부산광역시 화재 출동 소요시간 단축을 위해 긴급차량 우선신호체계의 도입이 시급한 정책 대안이라고 할 수 있다. 또한 강서권을 제외한 다섯 개의 권역에서 경로 내 1차로의 비율이 화재 출동 소요시간을 증가시키는 것으로 나타나 부산광역시의 도로정비계획 시 차로 수를 늘리거나 혹은 1차로의 차로 폭을 확대시키는 방안이 요구된다. 강서권과 기장권의 경우 불법 주정차 차량으로 인해 화재 출동 소요시간이 550-600초 증가하는 것으로 나타나 불법 주정차 차량 단속을 강화하여 응급차량의 접근이 지체되지 않도록 하여야 할 것이다. 본 연구의 결과는 향후 부산광역시의 골든타임 확보율을 개선하기 위한 정책 수립 기초자료의 역할을 할 것으로 기대된다.

Language: ko