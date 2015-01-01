|
Song Y, Kim H, Sung K. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2022; 40(1): 27-45.
자율주행시스템의 운전면허에 관한 수용성
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Transportation)
Legislation reform to the Road Traffic Act and the Automobile Management Act is necessary to commercialize autonomous vehicles (AV). Regulations for AVs, including the handling of traffic accidents, must be prepared to enable them to be driven safely on the road. However, domestic legislation and international conventions such as the Geneva Convention of 1949 and the Vienna Convention of 1968 have no specific provisions set out to enable AVs to be driven and licensed. In this study, we surveyed citizens in South Korea on the AV's ability to comply with the rules of the road and built a structural equation model based on the results of the survey. We discuss how the UTAUT-based constructs of performance expectancy, trust for automation effort expectancy as well awareness of AVs and user experience influence the acceptance of a licensing system for AVs.
Language: ko