Abstract

Legislation reform to the Road Traffic Act and the Automobile Management Act is necessary to commercialize autonomous vehicles (AV). Regulations for AVs, including the handling of traffic accidents, must be prepared to enable them to be driven safely on the road. However, domestic legislation and international conventions such as the Geneva Convention of 1949 and the Vienna Convention of 1968 have no specific provisions set out to enable AVs to be driven and licensed. In this study, we surveyed citizens in South Korea on the AV's ability to comply with the rules of the road and built a structural equation model based on the results of the survey. We discuss how the UTAUT-based constructs of performance expectancy, trust for automation effort expectancy as well awareness of AVs and user experience influence the acceptance of a licensing system for AVs.



자율주행자동차의 상용화는 자율주행자동차가 도로 주행이 가능하도록 도로교통법과 자동차관리법 개정, 그리고 자율주행자동차의 교통사고처리에 관한 처리규정이 마련되어야 가능하다. 1949년 제네바 국제협약, 1968년 비엔나 국제협약에서는 현재까지 자율주행자동차의 운전면허 필요 유무와 그 기준에 관한 표준이 정해져 있지 않다. 따라서 본 연구는 자율주행자동차의 도로 주행허용 관련 통행규칙 준수 능력과 이를 증명할 수 있는 자율주행시스템의 운전면허제도에 관한 수용성에 대해 UTAUT모델 기반으로 자동화 신뢰, 기대성과, 기대 노력, 사용자 경험, 인지도 등 독립변수 중심으로 토론하고 있다.

Language: ko