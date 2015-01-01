|
Jacobsen WC, Ragan DT, Yang M, Nadel EL, Feinberg ME. J. Res. Crime Delinq. 2022; 59(3): 365-409.
OBJECTIVES: We examine the impacts of adolescent arrest on friendship networks. In particular, we extend labeling theory by testing hypotheses for three potential mechanisms of interpersonal exclusion related to the stigma of arrest: rejection, withdrawal, and homophily.
arrest; peer networks; rural schools; social exclusion