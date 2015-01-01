Abstract

OBJECTIVES We assess the proposed mechanisms outlined in Agnew's General Theory of Crime and Delinquency about gender differences in crime and deviance (gender differences are due to differences between males and females in their standing on the life domains or differences in the effect of the life domains on the phenomenon among males and females) in accounting for sex differences in intimate partner violence (IPV) among a sample of young adults.



METHODS Drawing data from the International Dating Violence Study (IDVS) and employing the negative binomial regression method, we examined the effects of six self-domains, four family domains, one school/work domain, and one peer domain measures on IPV.



RESULTS Although males reported a higher frequency across all five life domains compared to females, the number of life domain variables that were significantly related to IPV among females was greater than the number among males. Further, the effects of the life domain variables on IPV were different for males and females with the peer variable (criminal peers) exhibiting the greatest effect on IPV among males and the self-domain (anger issues) demonstrating the greatest effect on IPV among females.



CONCLUSIONS Agnew's theory is well suited to assess sex differences in IPV.

Language: en