|
Citation
|
Maguire-Jack K, Marcal KE. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; 132: e105792.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35868170
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Child abuse has deleterious impacts for children across their lifespan. Understanding the pathways in which child abuse occurs is critical for targeting prevention efforts. The trust and bonds between neighbors may play a preventive role against child abuse, with parents receiving support from those who are geographically close. Such relationships may guard against housing insecurity, which is related to child abuse.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Structural equation modeling; Child abuse; Housing insecurity; Neighborhood social cohesion