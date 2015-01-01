Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to report a case series of sight-threatening ocular injuries caused by calcium carbide guns used as fire crackers.



METHODS: Medical records of 15 eyes of 14 patients with ocular injuries caused while using carbide guns, visiting the Institute, from January 2021 to January 2022, were retrospectively reviewed. The collected data included patients' demography (age, sex), presenting ophthalmic features, management, and outcome. Grade I and II ocular injuries were managed medically. All grade III-V injuries were managed using Amniotic Membrane Transplantation.



RESULTS: All patients were male. The mean age of the patients was 23.57 ± 11.76 years. According to the Dua classification, 5 eyes (33.3%) had Grade I-II ocular surface burns, 3 eyes (20%) had grade III burns, and 7 eyes (46.6%) had grade IV-VI burns. Presenting visual acuity ranged between hand movements to 20/50, and in 6 eyes (40%), the visual acuity was ≤20/200. Five eyes were managed medically alone, and 10 (66.6%) eyes needed surgical intervention (Amniotic Membrane Transplantation). After a mean follow-up of 14.23 ± 11.92 weeks, complete epithelization was seen in 10 eyes (66.6%). Partial limbal stem cell deficiency and its sequelae such as conjunctivalization of the cornea were noted in 7 eyes (46.6%).



CONCLUSIONS: Calcium carbide-related ocular injuries can result in corneal blindness secondary to limbal stem cell deficiency in young individuals. Loss of vision in this age group can lead to loss of economic productivity and cosmetic disfigurement. More advocacy efforts are thus needed to prevent these injuries.

Language: en