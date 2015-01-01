|
Citation
Zhou R, Li J, Chen M. Front. Med. (Lausanne) 2022; 9: e900488.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
35865170
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Previous studies suggested that physical and cognitive function can be indicators to assess the risk of falls in the elderly. Various tests are widely used in geriatric clinical studies as assessment tools of physical and cognitive function. However, large sample studies comparing the fall predictive value of these tests are still sparse. This study was conducted to investigate the value of cognitive and physical function tests in predicting the risk of subsequent falls in the elderly, with the overarching goal of providing more evidence on fall-risk assessment.
Language: en
Keywords
|
older adults; cognition; balance; fall risk assessment; grip strength; the five times sit-to-stand test; walking speed