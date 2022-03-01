Abstract

COVID-19 infection can cause a range of symptoms, from mild respiratory symptoms to severe myocarditis. In the adolescent population, the psychiatric effects of pandemic response have caused increases in depressive symptoms, anxiety, and loneliness.1 There has been evidence of cases of acute-onset psychiatric symptoms directly related to COVID-19 infection, with the most relevant recent instances having been described as the new pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome.2 Here we present a report of symptomatic COVID-19-related acute-onset episodic aggression and hypersexuality with transient memory loss in an adolescent patient with no personal or family history of psychiatric illness and discuss the existing literature on COVID-19-associated psychiatric presentations ...



Language: en