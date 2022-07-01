Abstract

Prophylactic antiepileptic drug (pAED) use for craniotomy surgery is currently not supported in literature [1-5] except possibly in traumatic brain injury (TBI) [6]. Post craniotomy driving restrictions using the Austroad guidelines are based upon literature on TBI and not specifically craniotomy [16-18]. This study was to review Australian and New Zealand neurosurgeons on their use of pAED and advice on driving restrictions post craniotomy surgery. A voluntary and anonymous survey link was distributed to the members of the Neurosurgical Society of Australasia (NSA) through the NSA newsletter. The survey was available on the SurveyMonkey platform in the year 2021 August to December. Questions regarding the use of pAED and duration of driving restrictions were presented to survey participants. Sixty-one (26 %) out of 231 neurosurgeons responded to the survey. Thirty-six percent of respondents stated that they prescribed pAEDs regularly whilst thirty-two percent of respondents did not routinely prescribe pAEDs for craniotomy surgery. Driving restrictions varied but the most common driving restriction post craniotomy surgery was 6 months. There were divided opinions among NSA members in regards to pAED use and driving restrictions. The rationale for pAED use and prolonged driving restrictions for craniotomy surgery needs to be re-evaluated with current literature. The significant effect this may have on the well-being and quality life of patients need to be considered before prescribing pAEDs or long driving restrictions.

