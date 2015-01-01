|
Ng VWS, Gao L, Chan EW, Lee HME, Hayes JF, Osborn DPJ, Rainer TH, Man KKC, Wong ICK. Psychol. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
35866370
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Patients with bipolar disorder (BPD) are prone to engage in risk-taking behaviours and self-harm, contributing to higher risk of traumatic injuries requiring medical attention at the emergency room (ER).We hypothesize that pharmacological treatment of BPD could reduce the risk of traumatic injuries by alleviating symptoms but evidence remains unclear. This study aimed to examine the association between pharmacological treatment and the risk of ER admissions due to traumatic injuries.
Language: en
injury; trauma; Bipolar disorder; mood stabilizers; pharmacological treatment; self-controlled case series