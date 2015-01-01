Abstract

Falls among the older adults (64+ years old [YO]) are considered public health issues. However, fall prevention in middle adulthood (age 45-64) has received less attention. We studied the associations between the number of falls and fall-related injuries and indicators for socio-demographics, chronic diseases, and difficulties in conducting activities in two age groups, 45-64 YO and 64+. In this secondary data analysis, we used the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) 2018 data. The study showed respondents in the 45-64 YO have higher average falls and fall-related injuries than those 64+ (P <.001). Variables that link to more falls and fall-related injuries in 64+ correspond to more falls and fall-related injuries in 45-64 YO. The finding indicates that the odds of falls and fall-related injuries are comparable across age groups when considering demographic characteristics. However, odds of falling in the presence of arthritis and asthma are higher for respondents in 45-64 YO than the 64+ YO. The risk of falls and fall-related injuries are not specific to older adults. Factors that matter to the number of falls and fall-related injuries in the older adults also count in the younger age group. Nurses are asked to validate available fall assessment tools for adults 45-64 years old and evaluate all clients over 45 for fall risk.

