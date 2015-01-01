Abstract

Recently, the evidences suggest that the relationship with the opposite sex has extended among teenagers in Iran. In this study, we aimed to understand "lived experience of teenage girls in the relationship with the opposite sex through cyberspace." A phenomenological approach was applied and targeted sampling method was used to achieve theoretical saturation in the study. The semi-structured deep interviews were conducted with 24 teenage girls who had experienced relationship with the opposite sex. Finally, the data collected were categorized and interpreted through using a thematic analysis. The findings of this study were divided into six main themes and 15 sub-themes. The main themes are: "The narrow nest of everyday life", "wideness of space", " girly praise-worshiping boys," "Revising rules and norms," " Unknowable relation and cutting with knowledge," and "feeling play with and loser". The results of this study showed that the relationship with the opposite sex is extended to adolescents. Since the specific characteristics of cyberspace, this space facilitates relationships with the opposite sex. Teen girls are redefining gender norms and adherence to traditional norms has fallen, due to the relatively traditional atmosphere that indicates that relations are formed secretly and without education.