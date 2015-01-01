Abstract

the present study has been conducted using the qualitative method of Grounded Theory with the aim of analyzing sexual violence against women in urban public spaces in Bandar Abbas.The study population consisted of women aged 20-50 years who had experienced violence in public spaces of the city.The sample size with the theoretical saturation criterion was 24 people who were selected by purposive sampling.The method of data collection,in-depth interview and the method of their analysis has been the basic theory.The results of the study,considering the phenomenon of"sexual violence against women"as a central phenomenon,showed that the causal conditions and background for the occurrence of this phenomenon are:1) gender stereotypes,2) physical and social security of public spaces,3Type of women's clothing and behavior and 4) women's communication network. Women's strategies after facing this phenomenon are:1) social avoidance (passive), 2) social indifference (passive) and3) social coping (active). These strategies are influenced by two groups of factors. The first group, ie the ruling context, are:1) contextual variables(age, marriage, education, occupation, etc.),2) socio-economic status and 3) city size(size, population).And the second group,the interventionist conditions,are:1)empowerment of women in personal protection and 2)social supervision and support.The consequences of the adopted strategies are:1)women's psychological threat,2)women's social threat and3) women's empowerment.